RUTO revokes appointment of Governor GLADYS WANGA’s husband as EPRA chair amind political tension over police brutality







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of George Wanga, the husband to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, as Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), effective immediately.

The revocation, published in a gazette notice dated June 18th, comes just months after Wanga’s appointment in January 2025.

He has been replaced by former Mandera South MP, Adan Haji Ali, who will serve a three-year term.

George Wanga’s appointment earlier this year coincided with the signing of a working pact between President Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

EPRA plays a critical role in regulating Kenya’s energy and petroleum sectors, including licensing, pricing, and environmental compliance.

As board chair, Wanga was tasked with steering policy direction and corporate governance.

Wanga’s professional profile highlighted over 20 years of experience in senior leadership and strategic management, with academic credentials including an MBA in Operations Management and a BA in Economics from the University of Nairobi.

Adan Haji Ali, who succeeds him, previously served as MP for Mandera South (2017–2022) and held executive roles in both hospitality and public service.

He was CEC for Tourism and ICT in Kwale County between 2013 and 2017.

However, in February 2024, he was linked to a Ksh 51 million corruption case involving inflated payments to a hotel allegedly connected to his family.

The move comes days after Governor Gladys Wanga issued a scathing condemnation of police brutality and extrajudicial killings, citing several victims from her county, including the late blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody.