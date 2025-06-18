National Police Service clarifies the viral video of a police officer carrying stolen laptops as goons looted shops in Nairobi CBD during demos

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has broken its silence following a viral video that sparked outrage online, allegedly showing a uniformed officer walking away with laptops stolen from a looted electronics shop during the June 17th protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).
Anti-riot police were even looting laptop shops. 😳☠️— DONNA MUGOH 🇰🇪 (@Eddie_Mugoh) June 17, 2025
Also the killer cop is among the looters! pic.twitter.com/TjvLC3vDfa
In
an official statement released by NPS
Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, the Service clarified that the video was taken out of context and that the
officer in question was not stealing,
but rather recovering evidence
from the scene of the looting.
One
suspect was reportedly arrested and four laptops, which the officer was captured
on camera carrying, recovered and taken to Central Police Station.
