National Police Service clarifies the viral video of a police officer carrying stolen laptops as goons looted shops in Nairobi CBD during demos







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has broken its silence following a viral video that sparked outrage online, allegedly showing a uniformed officer walking away with laptops stolen from a looted electronics shop during the June 17th protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Anti-riot police were even looting laptop shops. 😳☠️



Also the killer cop is among the looters! pic.twitter.com/TjvLC3vDfa — DONNA MUGOH 🇰🇪 (@Eddie_Mugoh) June 17, 2025

In an official statement released by NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, the Service clarified that the video was taken out of context and that the officer in question was not stealing, but rather recovering evidence from the scene of the looting.

One suspect was reportedly arrested and four laptops, which the officer was captured on camera carrying, recovered and taken to Central Police Station.

