SHOCK as a LUO man who stole goats that belong to a KAMBA farmer starts bleating like a goat (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - In a jaw-dropping incident that has left netizens amused, a Luo man accused of stealing two goats from a Kamba farmer mysteriously began bleating like a goat, right inside a police station.

The bizarre scene, which was captured on video and is now trending across social media, has ignited speculation that witchcraft may have been involved.

In the viral footage, the man is seen seated calmly as officers interrogate him.

But the moment he's asked to state his name, he responds with loud bleats, just like the goats he stole.

Officers then hand him a paper, hoping he can at least write down his name and where he comes from.

Shockingly, even then, the man continues to bleat uncontrollably, unable to utter a single word.

It’s believed that the Kamba farmer may have invoked traditional charms to protect his livestock, with one user writing, “Usicheze na mali wa wakamba. Hii ni uchawi”.

Watch the video

SHOCK as a LUO man who stole goats that belong to a KAMBA farmer starts bleating like a goat pic.twitter.com/jbpJ14AjWU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2025

