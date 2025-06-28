Heartbreaking VIDEO of state-sponsored goons harassing a LADY during demos emerges







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced showing a helpless young lady being harassed and manhandled by suspected state-sponsored goons during the Gen Z-led protests.

In the heartbreaking footage, the woman can be seen crying out for help as several young men surround her, shoving her in broad daylight.

The rowdy men were part of the goons working in coordination with the police to suppress the protests.

They had clear instructions to harass women during the demos.

Watch the video.

State-sponsored goons harassing a LADY during June 25th demos pic.twitter.com/KCsUN6LkH4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2025

