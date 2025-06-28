GEOFFREY MOSIRIA forced to cut short Tiktok livestream after a street kid confessed of being paid to move 32 bodies to the mortuary during Gen Z protests (WATCH)







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria was forced to abruptly cut short his Tiktok livestream after a shocking confession from a street kid, who claimed he was paid to move 32 bodies to the mortuary during the recent Gen Z protests.

The unexpected revelation came mid-stream as Mosiria was engaging with his followers on ground updates related to the protests.

The street kid, visibly disturbed, disclosed that unknown individuals had hired him, along with others, to help move dozens of bodies under the cover of night.

The video clip has since gone viral, fueling speculation about the number of fatalities during the Gen Z protests, far beyond the official figures.

