CS ALFRED MUTUA’s Dubai love affair turns sour!! A gold-digging Slay Queen demands Ksh 6 million in child support after DNA confirms he fathered her baby







Friday, June 27, 2025 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is entangled in a messy legal tussle with a Dubai-based Kenyan lady, who is accusing him of absconding parental responsibility.

Mutua met the lady, only identified as FMM, at the Dubai Mall in 2022 and had a fling that resulted in pregnancy.

The lady fell pregnant in 2023 and informed him that he was the father.

Mutua insisted on a DNA test which confirmed that he was the child’s biological father.

“The Plaintiff (Mutua) indicated that he would only assume parental responsibility over the minor subject to a positive DNA test,” she stated in the court documents.

The test was conducted on December 11th, 2023, and confirmed on December 26th, 2024.

But even after that, she alleges, the CS refused to support the child and has continued to dodge responsibility.

She is now demanding Sh. 6,066,680 in backdated support and full custody.

The court documents detail her demands, including, “I want either US residency, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, even Europe for me and my daughter (put we are government workers being sent on a mission). I want government tenders… I want a blank cheque (I won’t put an insane number)… Can’t wait any longer. Have no job, no income. Fulus Khalas!”

Her detailed expense sheet, covering the 564 days since the child’s birth, adds up to over Sh 6 million, including: Sh 3.6 million for rent, Sh 564,000 for food and toiletries, Sh 69,800 for a three-night birthday party at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt.

She also wants a new birth certificate bearing Dr. Mutua’s name, school fees covered, medical support, housing, and more.

However, Mutua accuses her of extortion and is now pushing for a 50:50 parenting arrangement and says he’s ready to pay for the child’s medical and upkeep needs within the law.

His legal team has submitted WhatsApp messages allegedly showing her pushing for foreign travel documents and tenders.

He further alleges that she breached their daughter’s right to privacy by outing him publicly on Instagram as the father, an act he says puts the child at risk.

