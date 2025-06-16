Bizarre VIDEO!! KIKUYU man captured performing strange rituals at his father’s grave on Father’s Day - Netizens react







Monday, June 16, 2025 - A video making rounds on social media has left Kenyans shocked and puzzled after a Kikuyu man was filmed performing unusual rituals at his late father’s grave during Father’s Day.

In the clip, the man is seen pouring unidentified substances around the grave.

It is reported that the man travelled to his rural home for the ritual, which he claimed was meant to “honor and awaken his father’s spirit” and “seek guidance and ancestral protection.”

While some Kenyans defended the act, saying it’s part of Kikuyu ancestral tradition and should be respected, others criticized it as creepy and spiritually dangerous, especially for being performed and shared publicly on such a sensitive day.

“We are Africans before we became Christians. Leave him alone,” one user posted.

“This isn’t cultural, it is witchcraft disguised as tradition. Be careful what doors you open spiritually,” another warned.

Watch the video.

KIKUYU man captured performing strange rituals at his father’s grave on Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/EjxgDCmFIX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2025

