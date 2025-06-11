SHOCK as IPOA reveals CCTV cameras at Nairobi Central Police Station were tampered with on the night ALBERT OJWANG died in custody







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - The investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang has taken a dramatic turn after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) revealed that CCTV footage from the OCS’s office at Central Police Station had been tampered with.

IPOA Deputy Chairperson, Ann Wanjiku, made the revelation on Wednesday, June 11th, while appearing before the Senate.

She confirmed that IPOA only became aware of Ojwang’s death through media reports and a police signal issued by Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

“Our investigations uncovered that CCTV systems in the OCS' office had been interfered with,” Wanjiku told Senators.

The tampering has raised serious concerns about the integrity of police accounts of Ojwang’s final hours in custody.

Wanjiku also confirmed that five officers were involved in the arrest, including three police commanders and two sergeants.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County at around 2:30 p.m. on June 7th, taken to Mawego Police Station, and later transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he was booked at 9:31 p.m.

The Senate session turned tense as lawmakers expressed outrage over the CCTV tampering.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua demanded clarity on where Ojwang was booked in Nairobi and whether he was in good health upon arrival.

“Who interfered with the CCTV cameras? This is a serious concern,” Wambua said.

Nominated Senator Veronica Waheti questioned the absence of backup footage at a high-security facility like Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has strongly rebuked the conduct of police officers involved, noting that any negligence or criminal actions that contributed to Ojwang's death must be held to account.

“This tragic occurrence, at the hands of the police, is unacceptable.”

“I strongly condemn the actions and omissions, including any negligence or outright criminality, that may have contributed to his untimely death,” read the statement.

