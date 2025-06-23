SHOCK as CCTV captures a 17-year-old girl strangling a 3-year-old girl to death in Nakuru, leading to her arrest







Monday, June 23, 2025 - 17-year-old Lizz Njeri Mwangi has been apprehended as the prime suspect in the horrific murder of 3-year-old Margaret Wanjiru Kirathe that unfolded in Menengai, Nakuru County.

This is after officers received a disturbing report about a young child found unconscious approximately 50 meters from PCEA Shalom Mchanganyiko Church.

Unfortunately, despite swift action, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kenlands Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect reportedly lured little Margaret away from the church, leading her to a secluded place, where she strangled her using a piece of cloth.

The motive, however, is yet to be established.

Acting on intelligence, officers launched an operation that led to Lizz Njeri Mwangi's arrest at her residence in Judea Village, Menengai Sub-Location, within Kiamaina Ward.

Upon arrest, officers recovered the clothes the suspect wore during the commission of the offence as captured on CCTV, as well as the piece of cloth used to commit the heinous act.

Lizz is currently in custody where she is undergoing processing pending arraignment.