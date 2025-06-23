DRAMA in Karatina as DCI officers are thrown out of a restaurant while trying to arrest youths linked to June 25th protests (VIDEO)





Monday, June 23, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a popular restaurant in Karatina town, Nyeri County, when plainclothes officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attempted to arrest a group of youths allegedly linked to the planned June 25th protests.

The officers stormed the establishment without a warrant and tried to arrest several young men who were having a meal, accusing them of organizing the much-anticipated anti-Government demonstrations.

However, the situation quickly turned chaotic when other patrons intervened, demanding to know the basis of the arrests.

The crowd grew agitated, accusing the officers of intimidation and unlawful harassment.

A video from the scene shows the DCI officers being forcefully ejected from the premises by patrons who shouted them down.

Some of the patrons could be heard shouting “stop police brutality” as they chased the DCI officers away.

The officers were forced to walk away before the situation escalated.





Watch the video.

DRAMA in Karatina as DCI officers are thrown out of a restaurant while trying to arrest youths linked to June 25th protests pic.twitter.com/MXTTvHT1Sn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025