Governor SUSAN KIHIKA and husband, SAM MBURU, had their adorable twins JAYDEN and JONATHAN, who were born in U.S, dedicated in church (PHOTO)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Governor Susan Kihika and her husband, businessman Sam Mburu, dedicated their twin sons, Jayden and Jonathan, on Sunday.

The Governor flew to the U.S to deliver the twins, a move that sparked intense criticism from Nakuru residents.

However, Kihika recently addressed the backlash, saying, "You do know I am the Governor, right?”

“All county doctors and nurses work under me,”

"Did you want me lying on my back as one of those doctors helps me deliver?”

“And then later, we meet in meetings, and he looks at me differently?”

“I decided to avoid that embarrassment."

