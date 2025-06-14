CHARLENE RUTO rallies Kenyan youth as she sends condolences to ALBERT OJWANG’s family – “This is painful, unfortunate and….”







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of 31-year-old teacher and social media influencer, Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang’s death in police custody has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.

Speaking after the Youth Leadership Forum in Nairobi, Charlene led 106 youth participants in observing a moment of silence for Ojwang.

She said the incident had left her deeply reflective as she tried to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“I have struggled with deep moments of reflection for the past few days to try and find context around what happened.”

“This is a painful, unfortunate, and overwhelming loss, and we share our deepest condolences with his family,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay and transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he died under unclear circumstances.

His death has since become emblematic of Kenya’s ongoing battle with police brutality.

In her message, Charlene called for a generational ceasefire among youth, urging an end to growing political hostility, extremism, and intolerance.

She challenged young Kenyans to take responsibility for building a more just and peaceful society.

“These regrettable incidents should challenge all of us to interrogate the environment and culture we want to live in and create for the generations coming after us,” she added.

As investigations continue, Nairobi Central Police OCS, Samsob Talam, and Constable James Mukhwana have been arrested in connection with Ojwang’s murder.