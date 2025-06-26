







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Chaotic scenes were witnessed after rowdy goons raided Naivas Supermarket in Nyeri and looted it during anti-government protests on Wednesday.

The dramatic footage shows dozens of individuals forcing their way into the premises and fleeing with stolen goods after overpowering the security guards manning the entrance.

Anti-riot police officers tasked with protecting property watched from a distance after the goons also overpowered them.

While authorities have condemned the criminal act, the looting has taken a political twist.

Close allies of President William Ruto are now pointing fingers at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of silently backing the chaos in his Mt. Kenya backyard by allegedly hiring goons to infiltrate the peaceful protests.

Watch the video.

VIDEO shows the moment Naivas Supermarket in Nyeri was raided by goons and looted as RUTO allies link GACHAGUA to the violence pic.twitter.com/628ppLWxom — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

