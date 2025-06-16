Senator SIFUNA laughs off RUTO’s ‘handing over power’ remarks with a subtle jibe - ‘Maneno haya si mageni’







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has aimed a dig at President William Ruto over his recent remarks suggesting that he would not hand over power to individuals “without a plan,” in 2027 elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sifuna likened Ruto’s comments to those made by allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

At the time, Ruto - then Deputy President - was accused by Government operatives of being unfit to lead, with some officials declaring that they will not hand over power to someone they labelled “a thief.”

“In 2022, some of our then-powerful friends told us they could not hand over power to a thief. Maneno haya si mageni (these things are not new),” said Sifuna.

The Senator was reacting to Ruto’s remarks during a church service in Kakamega on Sunday, where the President dismissed the opposition, saying they lacked a coherent plan for the country.

“Their plan is ‘Ruto Must Go.’ How does that help? They have no strategy for employment, agriculture, or education,” Ruto said.

The remarks drew criticism from opposition leaders and Kenyans online, with many questioning whether Ruto’s statement implied an unwillingness to accept electoral defeat in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST