Interior CS MURKOMEN announces sweeping reforms to clean up the Police Service ahead of mass recruitment







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has unveiled major reforms targeting professionalism, discipline, and efficiency within the National Police Service (NPS).

This comes amid growing public pressure and scrutiny following the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Addressing the media at Harambee House, Murkomen announced that upcoming police recruitment exercises will introduce a new cadre of specialised officers.

These officers, he said, will bring in fresh talent and modern policing standards to a service struggling with credibility.

“In our upcoming police recruitment, we shall include a specific cadre of specialised officers to infuse fresh talent, professionalism, and modern standards throughout the service,” said Murkomen.

He also ordered the implementation of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training for all officers, starting with Officers Commanding Stations (OCSs).

The training will follow a curriculum aligned with constitutional values and standards of the NPS.

Murkomen criticised the National Treasury for deprioritising police training during budget cuts, insisting that investment in officer development is key to reform.

To enhance accountability, he directed all police stations to install functional CCTV surveillance systems with live monitoring by the OCS and secure footage backup.