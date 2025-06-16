Interior CS MURKOMEN announces sweeping reforms to clean up the Police Service ahead of mass recruitment

Monday, June 16, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has unveiled major reforms targeting professionalism, discipline, and efficiency within the National Police Service (NPS).
This comes amid growing public pressure and scrutiny
following the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.
Addressing the media at Harambee House, Murkomen announced
that upcoming police recruitment exercises will introduce a new cadre of
specialised officers.
These officers, he said, will bring in fresh talent and
modern policing standards to a service struggling with credibility.
“In our upcoming police recruitment, we shall include a
specific cadre of specialised officers to infuse fresh talent, professionalism,
and modern standards throughout the service,” said Murkomen.
He also ordered the implementation of Continuous
Professional Development (CPD) training for all officers, starting with
Officers Commanding Stations (OCSs).
The training will follow a curriculum aligned with
constitutional values and standards of the NPS.
Murkomen criticised the National Treasury for deprioritising
police training during budget cuts, insisting that investment in officer
development is key to reform.
To enhance accountability, he directed all police stations
to install functional CCTV surveillance systems with live monitoring by the OCS
and secure footage backup.
