RAILA ODINGA’s chief goon, GAUCHO, meets hard-core slum gangs after receiving threats from Gen Zs (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Self-proclaimed “Bunge La Mwananchi President” and Raila Odinga’s vocal foot soldier, Calvince “Gaucho” Okoth, has once again ignited outrage after he was captured in viral videos meeting with hardcore slum gangs, just days after receiving a fierce backlash from the Gen Z community.

The meeting, held in an undisclosed location within Nairobi’s informal settlements, was led by the infamous Swaleh Sonko, a well-known goon with a long history of being hired by politicians to incite chaos and silence dissent.

In the video clips, Swaleh and his squad of goons are seen pledging to “protect” Gaucho from threats by Gen Zs.

But the most alarming part of the meeting was the gang’s vow to block Gen Zs from accessing Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on June 25th, a date set aside by the youth for peaceful demonstrations and the commemoration of victims killed during last year’s anti-government protests.

“We’ll not allow nonsense. They won’t step in town on that day. Let them try and see,” Swaleh can be heard warning in the clip.

Watch the videos.

RAILA ODINGA’s chief goon, GAUCHO, meets hard-core slum gangs after receiving threats from Gen Zs pic.twitter.com/VVFGMaDPT8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2025

