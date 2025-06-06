See what a no-nonsense KIKUYU woman did after the caretaker locked her house over rent arrears - Ogopa Wanawake Wa Murima (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A fearless Kikuyu woman has stunned social media users after a confrontation with her caretaker almost escalated into a physical fight.

The caretaker had earlier locked the woman’s house over rent arrears, a tactic landlords and caretakers sometimes use to force payment.

But this woman, clearly fed up and unbothered, was not about to be intimidated.

In the now-viral video, the woman arrives at the plot carrying a hammer, and with unmatched confidence, she shatters the padlock like a seasoned carpenter, pushes open the door, and boldly walks into her house as the stunned caretaker looks on helplessly.

Her unshaken composure has earned her instant respect online.

Watch the video.

See what a no-nonsense KIKUYU woman did after the caretaker locked her house over rent arrears - Ogopa Wanawake Wa Murima pic.twitter.com/KhtEGcZGTF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

