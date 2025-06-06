NAIROBERRY! Watch the moment a thief snatched a LADY’s phone in the blink of an eye - She was left stunned! (VIDEO)

Friday, June 6, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media captures the moment a thief snatched a woman’s phone from her back pocket in a crowded public setting.
The woman was among onlookers watching a lively roadshow,
unaware of the lurking danger.
In a swift move, the thief grabbed her phone and quickly
passed it to accomplices, vanishing into the crowd.
The visibly shocked woman turned around, but it was too late
- her phone was gone.
While many netizens have condemned the brazen theft, others
criticized the woman for her carelessness, pointing out the risk of keeping a
phone in a back pocket in such a packed environment.
The incident has sparked renewed warnings about staying
alert in public spaces.
Watch the video below.
NAIROBERRY! Watch the moment a thief snatched a LADY’s phone in the blink of an eye - She was left stunned! pic.twitter.com/VWNXxxTKpa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025
