NAIROBERRY! Watch the moment a thief snatched a LADY’s phone in the blink of an eye - She was left stunned! (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A viral video circulating on social media captures the moment a thief snatched a woman’s phone from her back pocket in a crowded public setting.

The woman was among onlookers watching a lively roadshow, unaware of the lurking danger.

In a swift move, the thief grabbed her phone and quickly passed it to accomplices, vanishing into the crowd.

The visibly shocked woman turned around, but it was too late - her phone was gone.

While many netizens have condemned the brazen theft, others criticized the woman for her carelessness, pointing out the risk of keeping a phone in a back pocket in such a packed environment.

The incident has sparked renewed warnings about staying alert in public spaces.

Watch the video below.

NAIROBERRY! Watch the moment a thief snatched a LADY’s phone in the blink of an eye - She was left stunned! pic.twitter.com/VWNXxxTKpa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST