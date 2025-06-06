Mchezo Wa Town!! Man whips out a rungu and almost causes chaos after losing Ksh 10,000 within minutes to ‘Pata Potea’ KIKUYU conmen (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - There was drama after a furious man lost his money to a group of cunning ‘Pata Potea’ Kikuyu conmen, who have made it their business to con unsuspecting Kenyans in broad daylight.

In a dramatic scene captured on video, a middle-aged man, believed to be from upcountry, completely lost it after being swindled of Ksh 10,000 within minutes by the fraudsters.

The visibly enraged man pulled out a wooden rungu ready for war.

Little did he know that the fraudsters operate as a group and the spectators were part of the fraudsters.

The ruthless fraudsters chased him away after swindling him of his hard-earned money.

Pata Potea’ is an infamous street con that involves quick hands, planted "winners" (actors pretending to win), and false hope.

Many victims, often lured by the illusion of easy money, walk away empty-handed and humiliated.

The conmen are often known to work in networks, with lookouts and even alleged protection from corrupt police officers.

Watch the video.

Mchezo Wa Town!! Man whips out a rungu and almost causes chaos after losing Ksh 10,000 within minutes to ‘Pata Potea’ KIKUYU conmen pic.twitter.com/cqmDmwpMFb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

