See how ESTHER PASSARIS embarrassed herself while commenting on the death of ALBERT OJWANG in police custody! ‘MIGUNA was right”







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, is facing online backlash after making a blunder while commenting on the controversial death of Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old influencer who died in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Passaris praised the Inspector General of Police for interdicting the OCS and officers on duty during Ojwang’s detention.

However, she mistakenly credited former IG Japhet Koome instead of the current IG, Douglas Kanja.

The slip-up quickly drew criticism, with netizens questioning how a sitting MP could be unaware of such a significant leadership change.

Some even revived a past clip of lawyer Miguna Miguna referring to Passaris as a “bimbo,” fueling further ridicule.

See the post below that she later deleted.