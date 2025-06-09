SHOCKING REVELATION!! ALBERT OJWANG was already in critical condition before being booked at Central Police Station - A prominent lawyer exposes

Monday, June 9, 2025 - A disturbing new twist has emerged in the case of Albert Ojwang, the man whose death while in police custody has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.
According to prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Ojwang was
already in critical condition, reportedly beaten
and severely injured - before he was taken to Nairobi’s Central
Police Station.
Ojwang was booked at Central Police Station where it was
indicated in the OB book that he “looked healthy with no complaints’’ but he
was in a critical condition.
He succumbed to the injuries while in the police cell.
Police later claimed that Ojwang died by suicide after
hitting his head on the wall.
