SHOCKING REVELATION!! ALBERT OJWANG was already in critical condition before being booked at Central Police Station - A prominent lawyer exposes







Monday, June 9, 2025 - A disturbing new twist has emerged in the case of Albert Ojwang, the man whose death while in police custody has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

According to prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Ojwang was already in critical condition, reportedly beaten and severely injured - before he was taken to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang was booked at Central Police Station where it was indicated in the OB book that he “looked healthy with no complaints’’ but he was in a critical condition.

He succumbed to the injuries while in the police cell.

Police later claimed that Ojwang died by suicide after hitting his head on the wall.

Below is Ombeta’s tweet

