See how city businesswoman, MARY DIANA, celebrated her birthday in Dubai, days before her sudden DEATH! Life is unpredictable! She died in her sleep (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Award winning city businesswoman and CEO of MD Modern Homes, Mary Diana, has passed away.

Mary’s death was announced on social media by Dependable Brands, expressing their deep sorrow.

They described her as a trailblazer in the real estate industry and a beacon of hope to many.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mary Diana, the visionary CEO of MD Modern Homes. Mary was a trailblazer in the real estate industry and a beacon of inspiration to many. We had the honor of celebrating her remarkable journey during the Super Women Awards, where her leadership, strength, and unwavering commitment to excellence shone brightly,” the organisation stated.

“At Dependable Brands, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman whose impact will continue to be felt for generations. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her family, loved ones, the MD Modern Homes team, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Dependable Brands added.





The award-winning businesswoman had flown to Dubai for a vacation days before her death.

Sadly, she died in her sleep after landing in the country from Dubai, where she celebrated her 30th birthday.

