Actress MARYA OKOTH stuns Kenyans after revealing that she is a trained police officer and shares PHOTO in full police uniform (LOOK)

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Celebrated actress, Marya Akoth, has left Kenyans stunned after revealing she is a trained police officer.
Known for her roles on screen and as comedian YY’s
ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Marya surprised fans by sharing a photo of herself
in full police uniform on social media.
Captioning the image, she wrote, “My life is so private,
nobody knows I am a trained police officer.”
The revelation showcased a little-known but impressive side of her multifaceted life.
