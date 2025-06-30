Actress MARYA OKOTH stuns Kenyans after revealing that she is a trained police officer and shares PHOTO in full police uniform (LOOK)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Celebrated actress, Marya Akoth, has left Kenyans stunned after revealing she is a trained police officer.

Known for her roles on screen and as comedian YY’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Marya surprised fans by sharing a photo of herself in full police uniform on social media.

Captioning the image, she wrote, “My life is so private, nobody knows I am a trained police officer.”

The revelation showcased a little-known but impressive side of her multifaceted life.





