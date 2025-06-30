Insecure Kenyan man hangs notice warning another man against calling his wife at night - Even prints his National ID on it (PHOTO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - A jealous and clearly insecure Kenyan man has sparked reactions online after hanging a public notice warning another man to stop calling his wife at night, and included his national ID number to prove he’s serious.

The notice, which was pinned to a wall, is addressed to a man referred to as Newton

In it, the angry husband accuses Netwon of making late-night calls to his wife.

“Newton wacha kupigia Vivian simu usiku wa manane,” the notice reads.

What really caught the public’s attention was the man’s bold decision to include Newton’s full name and national ID number, possibly to show that he’s not bluffing and is ready to escalate the issue legally or physically.





The Kenyan DAILY POST