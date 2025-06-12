Safaricom responds to allegations of aiding DCI in arresting blogger ALBERT OJWANG who later died in police custody







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Safaricom has firmly denied any role in the controversial death of Albert Omondi Ojwang, a young man who died in police custody following his arrest in Homa Bay.

The telco issued a statement after being mentioned in a Senate hearing probing the incident.

During the session, some lawmakers called for Safaricom to be summoned over allegations it may have shared personal data with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), potentially aiding in Ojwang’s arrest.

In a strongly worded response, Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa offered condolences to the family and insisted that the company had no involvement in the arrest.

"At no point was there any contact between Safaricom and any security agency in investigating or arresting the late Albert," the statement read.

Safaricom also voiced concern over remarks by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who reportedly linked the company to the case.

Dr. Ndegwa called the claims “disturbing and unfounded.”

The telco emphasized its commitment to customer privacy, urging the public not to be swayed by political rhetoric and to demand a fair, transparent investigation into the death.

"We urge Kenyans to ignore incitement and remain firm in seeking accountability," the statement added.

Safaricom concluded by reassuring Kenyans of its strict data protection policies and reiterated its call for justice.

The case has sparked nationwide outrage, with growing pressure on law enforcement and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to uncover the full truth behind Ojwang’s death.

