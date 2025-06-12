Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI warns RUTO about ‘own goals’ that could make him one-term President







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has issued a veiled warning to President William Ruto about possible sabotage from within his own camp ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a statement posted on social media, Ahmednasir - also known as “Grand Mulla” - used a football analogy to depict the current political landscape.

He compared Ruto’s administration to a dominant football team that, despite controlling possession and having top talent, finds itself in a 3-3 draw with the opposition.

Crucially, he claimed all three goals by the opposing team - led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua - were own goals.

“A government and the opposition it faces are two football teams… In Kenya, President Ruto's team faces a team picked entirely on tribal lines… Gachagua is captain and wears the Number 10 jersey,” Ahmednasir wrote.

He described Ruto’s side as having 75% possession and multiple attempts on goal, but blamed the deadlock on internal blunders.

“Too many own goals make a good team lose the game,” he warned.

The comments have sparked speculation that the senior counsel was signaling infighting or internal missteps could cost Ruto in 2027.

The warning comes amid a fresh public relations crisis for the President following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody - despite Ruto’s past promises to end police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

As pressure mounts for accountability, Ahmednasir’s remarks may reflect growing concern that internal disarray could damage Ruto’s re-election bid more than external threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST