SAD! BONIFACE KARIUKI, the mask vendor shot by police declared brain dead as family seeks help to settle Ksh. 3M bill







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - Boniface Kariuki, the mask vendor who was shot by police during the anti-Government protests on Tuesday, June 17th, has been declared brain dead.

His family confirmed the news during a press briefing at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Sunday, June 29th.

According to the family, doctors informed them that Kariuki's brainstem had ceased functioning, a condition that, medically, is considered irreversible and equates to legal death despite the heart continuing to beat with mechanical support.

"We received a call from the hospital at 12:47 a.m. and were told his brainstem is no longer working," said a family spokesperson.

"The bill now exceeds Ksh3 million, and we are appealing for help from well-wishers."

Kariuki's father, Jonah Kariuki, echoed the call for assistance, noting that although his son's heart was still beating, his brain activity had stopped.

Kariuki had undergone surgery to remove a bullet-like object lodged in his brain.

KNH CEO Dr. William Sigilai said the object appeared to be a rubber bullet, but forensic confirmation is pending.

The shooting incident, captured on video, showed two police officers harassing Kariuki before one shot him at close range, leaving him unconscious.

The incident occurred as Kenyans were protesting the death of Albert Ojwang, who died in a police cell.

Adding to the family's woes, they were allegedly defrauded of Ksh200,000 by scammers while their son lay in critical condition in the ICU.

The family is now appealing to Kenyans for financial support as they face mounting medical bills currently standing at Ksh 3M.