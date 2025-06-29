Internet erupts after a security guard who found Ksh2M in a dust bin near a bank and handed it over to the Branch Manager is rewarded Ksh 20K shopping voucher! (PHOTO)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - The internet is abuzz after a security guard who reportedly found Ksh 2 million in a dustbin near a bank and handed it over was rewarded with a Ksh 20,000 shopping voucher.

While some praised his honesty, many felt the reward was too little, noting that he could have easily kept the money.

Others openly admitted they would have taken it, sparking concern over widespread integrity issues.

This contrast in opinions has fueled debate, with many arguing that the guard’s rare act of honesty deserved greater recognition to encourage ethical behavior in a society where such values appear increasingly rare.

See some of the reactions below.