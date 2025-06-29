SHOCK as a police officer shoots dead his boss before being killed in deadly shootout at a police station in Siaya







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A deadly shooting at Ng’iya Police Post in Siaya County early Sunday morning has left two police officers dead, in what authorities suspect was sparked by a personal disagreement or a mental health crisis.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m. when Constable Martin Mwendwa allegedly shot and killed his superior, Corporal Chesise, the officer in charge of the station.

Mwendwa is said to have taken a G3 rifle, entered the corporal’s residence, and opened fire, fatally wounding him in the chest and arms.

Confirming the incident, Gem Yala Sub-County Police Commander, Charles Wafula, said officers responded swiftly to the gunfire.

Mwendwa attempted to flee toward Ng’iya Girls’ High School but was intercepted and fatally shot by his colleagues during a confrontation.

Police say early investigations suggest a possible personal dispute, though mental health factors are also being considered.

“We are not ruling out any possibilities, including psychological distress,” said Mr. Wafula.

The bodies of both officers were moved to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations as investigations continue into the tragic incident.