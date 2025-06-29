SHOCK as a police officer shoots dead his boss before being killed in deadly shootout at a police station in Siaya

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A deadly shooting at Ng’iya Police Post in Siaya County early Sunday morning has left two police officers dead, in what authorities suspect was sparked by a personal disagreement or a mental health crisis.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m.
when Constable Martin Mwendwa allegedly shot and killed his superior, Corporal
Chesise, the officer in charge of the station.
Mwendwa is said to have taken a G3 rifle, entered the
corporal’s residence, and opened fire, fatally wounding him in the chest and
arms.
Confirming the incident, Gem Yala Sub-County Police
Commander, Charles Wafula, said officers responded swiftly to the gunfire.
Mwendwa attempted to flee toward Ng’iya Girls’ High School
but was intercepted and fatally shot by his colleagues during a confrontation.
Police say early investigations suggest a possible personal
dispute, though mental health factors are also being considered.
“We are not ruling out any possibilities, including
psychological distress,” said Mr. Wafula.
The bodies of both officers were moved to the Siaya County
Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations as investigations
continue into the tragic incident.
