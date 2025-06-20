RUTO’s spanner boy, DENNIS ITUMBI, spotted with a LADY said to be his new lover (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Digital strategist and Head of Creative Economy in the Office of The President, Dennis Itumbi, has once again stirred online buzz after he was spotted in the company of a lady believed to be his new lover.

Photos that surfaced on social media show Itumbi enjoying a relaxed moment with the lady during a private event in Nairobi.

Dressed casually and visibly cheerful, the pair appeared quite cozy, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Kenyans on social media were quick to react, with many expressing curiosity about Itumbi's love life, which he has largely kept under wraps despite his high-profile political involvement.

He was previously linked to a romantic affair with disgraced TV personality Jacque Maribe but he kept insisting they were friends.

See photos of his alleged new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST