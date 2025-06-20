Mutuini High School students caught on camera misbehaving in a bus in traffic along Thika Road - Look closely (VIDEO)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - A viral video has surfaced online showing students from Mutuini High School engaging in inappropriate behavior inside a school bus while traveling along Thika Road, sparking outrage among parents and Kenyans on social media.

In the video, the students, can be seen engaging in conduct many have described as “indecent” and “shameful” for learners in school uniform.

Netizens were quick to zoom in and “look closely,” noting the breakdown of discipline in schools.

The incident has also raised questions about the level of supervision provided during school activities and the rising influence of social media on students' behavior.

Watch the video.

Mutuini High School students caught on camera misbehaving in a bus in traffic along Thika Road - Look closely pic.twitter.com/G2xBrUlu4E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

