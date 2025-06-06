RUTO’s senior advisor, MOSES KURIA, raises alarm over widespread corruption during Kenya Prisons recruitment - ‘Each recruit paid a Ksh 500,000 bribe’







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Senior Economic Advisor at State House, Moses Kuria, has condemned alleged widespread corruption in the recent Kenya Prisons Service recruitment exercise.

According to the former CS, candidates paid bribes of up to Ksh500,000 to secure positions.

The nationwide recruitment, held on April 30th, aimed to fill positions for Cadet Officers, Technicians, Artisans, and Prison Constables, targeting men and women aged 18 to 30.

However, fresh reports suggest the process may have been marred by bribery and fraud.

"I am getting disturbing reports that the candidates who were recruited for the Kenya Prison Wardens jobs paid bribes of Ksh 500K each.

“This is not good. It's immoral. It's not worth it," Kuria said in a statement on social media.

Meanwhile, several Kenyans have come forward with accounts of being conned.

One parent revealed that six families each paid Ksh250, 000 to an alleged recruitment officer.

Only one child received an admission letter, which was later used to convince others of the recruitment’s legitimacy.

The officer reportedly promised to collect the candidates for training at Landimawe, but failed to show up and switched off his phone, leaving families stranded after spending additional funds on shopping and preparation.

Kuria condemned the alleged corruption and warned of serious consequences.

The Kenya Prisons Service has not yet issued an official response to the claims.