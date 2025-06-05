Forget her past!! The late JACOB JUMA’s side chick, CHERLY KITONGA, is now a wife and a mother (VIDEOs)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Cheryl Kitonga, the lady who gained national attention years ago after being linked to a romantic affair with the late businessman Jacob Juma, has completely transformed.
In a series of heartwarming videos posted on her Tiktok
account, Cheryl is seen embracing her new chapter in life as a wife and mother.
The clips show a happy woman celebrating family life.
Before she settled down, she used to live life on the fast
lane, partying in high-end clubs and chasing older, wealthy men like Juma.
Cherly was the last person to interact with Juma before he
was murdered.
He dropped her in Nairobi CBD after having a good time at
his private office in Westlands on the day he was murdered.
Below are photos of Cheryl as a dedicated wife and mother.
Forget her past!! The late JACOB JUMA’s side chick, CHERLY KITONGA, is now a wife and a mother pic.twitter.com/XkUzLm6OkU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025
