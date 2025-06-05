Forget her past!! The late JACOB JUMA’s side chick, CHERLY KITONGA, is now a wife and a mother (VIDEOs)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Cheryl Kitonga, the lady who gained national attention years ago after being linked to a romantic affair with the late businessman Jacob Juma, has completely transformed.

In a series of heartwarming videos posted on her Tiktok account, Cheryl is seen embracing her new chapter in life as a wife and mother.

The clips show a happy woman celebrating family life.

Before she settled down, she used to live life on the fast lane, partying in high-end clubs and chasing older, wealthy men like Juma.

Cherly was the last person to interact with Juma before he was murdered.

He dropped her in Nairobi CBD after having a good time at his private office in Westlands on the day he was murdered.

Below are photos of Cheryl as a dedicated wife and mother.

Forget her past!! The late JACOB JUMA’s side chick, CHERLY KITONGA, is now a wife and a mother pic.twitter.com/XkUzLm6OkU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST