RUTO’s senior advisor, MOSES KURIA, makes bold prediction over the outcome of 2027 presidential election - ‘There will be no contest’







Monday, June 23, 2025 - President William Ruto’s senior advisor, Moses Kuria, has stirred political debate after boldly declaring that the 2027 presidential election may be a non-contest.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, the former Gatundu South MP likened the upcoming poll to Mwai Kibaki’s 2002 landslide victory, when key political heavyweights united to end KANU’s 24-year rule.

“There will be no election in 2027; there will be no contest but a concensus so as to save the country" Kuria declared.

“2002 was not an election. There was consensus - have you ever seen such a margin again?”

His comments come amid growing political tension, especially after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, hinted at endorsing an opposition candidate such as Fred Matiang’i or Kalonzo Musyoka to unseat Ruto.

The move echoes Raila Odinga’s iconic 2002 “Kibaki Tosha” declaration that shifted the political landscape.

Kuria also teased his own ambitions, stating that “there is a possibility that I will run for president in 2027.”

“I am more than ready and have all the necessary qualifications.”

“The only position I cannot vie for is Woman Representative of Kiambu.”

His remarks have triggered widespread speculation, with some observers interpreting them as a subtle warning to President Ruto and a signal of shifting alliances ahead of the 2027 race.