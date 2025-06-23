MALALA reveals his advice to President RUTO that led to his unceremonious ouster from UDA - “I have never regretted’







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has revealed that his ouster from the ruling party was triggered by his attempts to hold President William Ruto accountable to the promises made during the 2022 election campaigns.

In a candid revelation, Malala said he had compiled a document outlining all of UDA’s campaign pledges in an effort to track the administration’s performance.

However, this initiative was met with resistance within the party.

“When I was Secretary General of UDA, I tried to compile all the promises into a single document to ensure we stayed on track.”

“But when we raised these issues, we were seen as moles,” Malala stated.

He added that reminding President Ruto of the party’s bottom-up economic model was misinterpreted as disloyalty.

“We were viewed as having lost hope in him. That’s when they decided to kick me out,” he said.

Malala, now Deputy Party Leader of Gachagua’s the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), described his removal as a “blessing in disguise.”

“I have never regretted leaving UDA. I would have sunk with the entire ship,” he declared.

He also criticized Parliament, terming it the most disorganized since independence.

“We don’t know who is in government or opposition. The system is in total confusion,” he said.