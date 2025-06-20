Life cut short!! PHOTOs of the teenage LADY found brutally murdered inside her mother’s house in Mwiki, Kasarani







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the horrific murder of an 18-year-old lady, whose body was discovered at her family home in Mwiki, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Abigael Winner Wanjiku, was reportedly attacked and killed by unknown assailants while she was alone in the house.

According to police reports, Wanjiku’s body was found lying in a pool of blood, bearing signs of a violent struggle.

Officers at the scene revealed that she had sustained five stab wounds in the stomach, a deep cut on the neck and ear, and had her skull crushed on the forehead, injuries consistent with a brutal and targeted attack.

Investigators recovered a blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, from the scene.





The weapon has been secured as evidence and will undergo forensic analysis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST