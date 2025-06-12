The moment a plain-clothed undercover cop was forced to run for his dear life after being confronted by Gen Zs in Nairobi CBD during protests (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Drama unfolded during ongoing protests on Thursday when a plain-clothed, undercover police officer was forced to run for his life after being confronted by a group of fearless Gen Z protesters.

Captured on a now-viral video, the officer, dressed casually and attempting to blend in, was identified by the sharp-eyed crowd as a suspected infiltrator.

The protesters quickly surrounded him, demanding answers - and when he failed to respond, chaos erupted.

Sensing danger, the officer took off on foot, dashing through the streets as the youth ran after him.

The video has since lit up social media, with many praising the youth for remaining alert as they protest against the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang.

The moment a plain-clothed undercover cop was forced to run for his dear life after being confronted by Gen Zs in Nairobi CBD during protests pic.twitter.com/iOVINk9H0i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST