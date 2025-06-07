Red Alert! Australia warns its citizens travelling to Kenya over threat of terrorism and violent crime - ‘Avoid these places’







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - The Australian Government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution while in Kenya due to elevated threats of terrorism, violent crime, and political unrest.

In a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australians were warned that terror attacks could occur without warning, especially in areas popular with tourists and foreigners, including shopping malls and places of worship.

“We continue to advise exercising a high degree of caution in Kenya overall due to the threat of terrorism and violent crime.”

“Higher levels apply in some areas,” the advisory reads.

The advisory highlighted Garissa, Mandera, and Marsabit counties, located near the borders of Somalia, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, as particularly dangerous.

Australians are strongly advised against traveling to these regions due to heightened security risks.

The advisory also warned about high crime rates in urban centers such as Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, especially during the holiday season.

Beach resorts along the coast were also noted as potential hotspots for crime.

Travelers were also advised of potential road closures and traffic disruptions, including near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST