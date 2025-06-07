EACC recovers Sh 39 million in illegal allowances paid to two treasury officials - The money was kept in their bank accounts







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Kes 39,180,000 fraudulently paid to two officials of the National Treasury, Mr. Robert Theuri Murage and Ms. Doris Nafula Simiyu, in the form of illegal and unauthorized allowances.

In a judgment delivered on June 4, 2025, by Hon. Lady Justice L.M. Njuguna of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court in Nairobi, the court found that Mr. Robert Theuri Murage and Ms. Doris Nafula Simiyu had illegally received public funds disguised as various allowances, including task force, extraneous, entertainment, facilitation, and other unspecified payments.

The court ordered Mr. Robert Theuri Murage to repay Kes 20,318,000. Of this amount, Kes 11,078,601 preserved in his Equity Bank account will be forfeited, while the remaining Kes9,239,398.17 is to be paid in cash.

Similarly, Ms. Doris Nafula Simiyu was directed to refund Kes18,862,000, with Kes 8,953,988.74 preserved in her National Bank account forfeited, and the balance of Kes 9,908,011.26 to be settled in cash.

The judgment follows investigations by EACC, which began in July 2022 after the Commission received reports of misappropriation of public funds through irregular payments within the National Treasury.

Investigations revealed that between January 2020 and June 2022, the two officials received multiple and overlapping allowances without proper approval from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Some of the allowances were based on outdated or revoked Government circulars, while others were entirely unauthorized or duplicated.

The court reaffirmed that SRC advisories are binding under Article 230 of the Constitution and found that the two officials had knowingly engaged in a fraudulent scheme that resulted in their unjust enrichment at the expense of the public.

This Judgment is a major step in EACC’s efforts to recover stolen public funds and enforce accountability in the use of public resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST