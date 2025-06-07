RUTO’s Government defends housing levy use after ATWOLI raises alarm over plot to loot the funds







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - The Government has dismissed claims by Central Organisation of Trade Unions-Kenya (COTU-K) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, over alleged loopholes in the newly adopted housing regulations that could allow misuse of housing levy funds.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Atwoli warned that regulations passed by Parliament, but yet to be ratified, could enable funds meant for the Affordable Housing Programme to be redirected to unrelated projects.

“Under the Affordable Housing Regulations, housing levy funds may now, erroneously, be used to construct health facilities, pre-primary education centres, basic education centres, fire stations, police posts, social halls, markets, and open spaces under the guise of 'associated social infrastructure,’” Atwoli stated.

However, Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, has pushed back, accusing Atwoli of misleading Kenyans.

He revealed that COTU was directly involved in drafting the Act and was fully aware of the provisions.

“It came as a surprise to us… COTU was one of the few organisations that had the privilege of drafting the Act. They are actually represented in person,” Hinga said.

He further explained that the housing programme must include essential social amenities to be viable.

“You can build houses, but without schools, clinics, or markets, you haven’t solved the problem,” he added.

Hinga argued that workers, the same people contributing the levy, would benefit from both the homes and the supporting infrastructure. COTU, meanwhile, has called for a halt to the process and fresh consultations with workers’ representatives.

This exchange comes as President William Ruto continues to champion the Affordable Housing initiative, recently launching over 1,000 new units in Mukuru.