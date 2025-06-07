RUTO’s Government defends housing levy use after ATWOLI raises alarm over plot to loot the funds

Saturday, June 7, 2025 - The Government has dismissed claims by Central Organisation of Trade Unions-Kenya (COTU-K) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, over alleged loopholes in the newly adopted housing regulations that could allow misuse of housing levy funds.
On Tuesday, June 3rd, Atwoli warned that
regulations passed by Parliament, but yet to be ratified, could enable funds
meant for the Affordable Housing Programme to be redirected to unrelated
projects.
“Under the Affordable Housing Regulations, housing levy
funds may now, erroneously, be used to construct health facilities, pre-primary
education centres, basic education centres, fire stations, police posts, social
halls, markets, and open spaces under the guise of 'associated social
infrastructure,’” Atwoli stated.
However, Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, has
pushed back, accusing Atwoli of misleading Kenyans.
He revealed that COTU was directly involved in drafting the
Act and was fully aware of the provisions.
“It came as a surprise to us… COTU was one of the few
organisations that had the privilege of drafting the Act. They are actually
represented in person,” Hinga said.
He further explained that the housing programme must include
essential social amenities to be viable.
“You can build houses, but without schools, clinics, or
markets, you haven’t solved the problem,” he added.
Hinga argued that workers, the same people contributing the
levy, would benefit from both the homes and the supporting infrastructure.
COTU, meanwhile, has called for a halt to the process and fresh consultations
with workers’ representatives.
This exchange comes as President William Ruto continues to
champion the Affordable Housing initiative, recently launching over 1,000 new
units in Mukuru.
0 Comments