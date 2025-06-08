Read DCI’s statement on ALBERT OJWANG’s mysterious death at Central Police Station - Is a cover-up underway?





Sunday, June 8, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a statement regarding the controversial and sudden death of Albert Ojwang, who died under mysterious circumstances, hours after his arrest.

According to the DCI, Ojwang allegedly died by suicide, claiming he inflicted injuries on himself while in custody.

The statement states that officers on duty noticed injuries on his head and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, the explanation has been met with widespread skepticism and public outrage.

Family members, friends, and human rights organizations have dismissed the suicide claim, demanding an independent investigation, citing inconsistencies and a possible cover-up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST