HELB sets the record straight on reports of freezing bank accounts of over 300,000 loan defaulters







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has dismissed as false reports claiming that it plans to freeze the bank accounts of 316,000 graduates who have defaulted on student loan repayments.

In a statement issued on Sunday, HELB termed the viral social media post as “pure fiction and misinformation,” urging beneficiaries to verify any claims through its official communication channels.

“Relax, your bank account is safe! That viral post saying HELB is freezing accounts?”

“Pure fiction & misinformation! Let’s not stress over fake news,” the agency stated.

The widely circulated post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) account, alleged that HELB was seeking parliamentary approval to recover Ksh35 billion by freezing defaulters' accounts, a move that triggered public outcry online.

The viral claim emerged just days after HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari told Parliament that the board was considering partnering with law enforcement to track down employed defaulters locally and abroad.

“This is not just about finances - it’s about responsibility and patriotism,” Monari said during a session with the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

However, HELB later clarified that no police officers would be deployed to recover loans.

“HELB is not sending law enforcement officers after loan defaulters.”

“This is a call to your heart, not your fear,” it emphasized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST