Why RUTO’s fierce critic Governor NATEMBEYA has vowed to return State Honours awarded to him to Harambe House - ‘It makes no sense’







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has announced that he will return all state honours previously awarded to him.

Among the honours he intends to return are the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) and Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), which recognize distinguished service to the nation.

Speaking to a local media house, Natembeya stated, “I plan to return them to Harambee House.”

“How can I carry the title of a state honouree while being paraded in court over corruption allegations?”

“It makes no sense.”

The Governor, a former Regional Commissioner and vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, said the awards have been tainted by the accusations levelled against him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He added that the EACC had seized the medals during a recent raid at his Kitale residence.

Natembeya is facing two counts of graft and two counts of conflict of interest involving alleged irregular payments totaling Ksh 4.2 million from suppliers doing business with the Trans Nzoia County Government.

He denies the charges.

The High Court on June 5th suspended the criminal proceedings against him pending the outcome of a constitutional petition he filed, challenging the validity of the charges.

Natembeya also disclosed he had been overlooked for the Elder of the Golden Heart award - usually granted to all Governors - due to perceived political differences.