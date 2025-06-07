AKOTHEE gifts daughter FANCY and son-in-law two apartments on wedding day but with strict instructions - ‘Please don’t ….” (VIDEO and PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Kenyan musician and entrepreneur Akothee just redefined wedding gifts in the most iconic way.

Instead of going the home appliances route, she handed her daughter, Fancy Makadia, and her new hubby a whole set of apartments, as a wedding gift.

But this wasn’t just a flex.

Akothee, aka the “President of Single Mothers,” had a bigger vision.

She’s setting her daughter up for generational wealth.

“So, these apartments are gifted to you, and it's going to be your source of extra income,” she told the couple.

“But being in the hospitality industry, I will expect you to fill your apartments by yourself.”

Still, Akothee assured them of her support:

“We can manage them for you… When you're off, we can rent them out so you can have something.”

Her one non-negotiable? “Please do not sell these apartments.”

“Make sure you pass them on to your next generation.”

She even broke down the math: if rented at Ksh 25,000 per night, just 10 bookings a month brings in Ksh 250,000.

Talk about giving boss mom energy and financial literacy all in one.

Akothee gifts them 2 apartments.

She recalls here youthful days and wishes the newly weds the best. pic.twitter.com/UVVQkcMGYc — Ch●k●sh°🇰🇪 (@iamennoh) June 6, 2025