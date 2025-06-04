Rapper KING KAKA speaks on marrying again a year after parting ways with NANA OWITI







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A year after parting ways with Nana Owiti, rapper King Kaka says he has no intention of remarrying anytime soon.

The celebrated artist revealed that finding a genuine woman in this generation is no easy feat, claiming that most are more interested in money than meaningful relationships.

“I’m not going to get married again. Right now, my focus is on raising my kids.”

“These girls out here don’t want marriage, they want money. And the little I have is for my children,” King Kaka candidly shared.

According to Kaka, many men don’t realize they’re truly single until their bank accounts run dry - a reality he says taught him valuable lessons about love and loyalty.

Once the picture-perfect celebrity couple, King Kaka and Nana’s love story took a turn when Nana began mingling with wealthy sponsors who reportedly funded her lavish lifestyle and globe-trotting getaways.

Despite the split, the two continue to co-parent their three children amicably, with Kaka emphasizing his commitment to being a present and responsible father.

