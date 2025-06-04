Netizens react to viral video of man riding on a cow along the busy Kiambu Road - ‘Horses are expensive’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A video of a man riding a cow along a busy road in Kiambu County has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

The footage shows the middle-aged man confidently mounted on the cow, riding it like a horse complete with a reflector jacket as stunned motorists and pedestrians looked on.

Upon reaching his destination, the man calmly tied the animal to a power pole and continued with his errands, seemingly unbothered by the attention.

While some netizens praised his unconventional mode of transport as creative and cost-effective, others criticized the act, accusing him of animal cruelty.

