Netizens react to viral video of man riding on a cow along the busy Kiambu Road - ‘Horses are expensive’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A video of a man riding a cow along a busy road in Kiambu County has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.
The footage shows the middle-aged man confidently mounted on
the cow, riding it like a horse complete with a reflector jacket as stunned
motorists and pedestrians looked on.
Upon reaching his destination, the man calmly tied the
animal to a power pole and continued with his errands, seemingly unbothered by
the attention.
While some netizens praised his unconventional mode of
transport as creative and cost-effective, others criticized the act, accusing
him of animal cruelty.
Watch the video below.
Spotted in Kimende, Kiambu County! pic.twitter.com/l4hCx0Bb32— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 4, 2025
