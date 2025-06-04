CCTV captures ruthless thugs attacking a guard in Runyenjes town before robbing a petrol station (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Concerned residents of Runyenjes town are raising the alarm over rampant insecurity, accusing local police of ignoring repeated reports about a gang of thugs terrorizing the area.

In a disturbing incident recently caught on CCTV, a group of criminals, reportedly using a white Probox, was seen carrying out a robbery attack at night.

In the footage, the gang is seen overpowering a watchman before proceeding to carry out a robbery at a petrol station.

Shockingly, one of the suspects is seen walking with crutches, underlining the level of boldness and impunity with which the gang operates.

Locals say this is not an isolated case and that the gang has been roaming freely, creating fear among business owners and residents alike.

Despite repeated calls for intervention, there has been no meaningful response from law enforcement, prompting anger and frustration within the community.





Watch the footage.

CCTV captures ruthless thugs attacking a guard in Runyenjes town before robbing a petrol station pic.twitter.com/EBZc71dTDb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST