Tragedy as controversial Pastor GILBERT DEYA of the “Miracle Babies” fame dies in a grisly road accident along Kisumu- Bondo Road - His SUV was written off (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Controversial preacher Pastor Gilbert Deya, infamous for his "miracle babies" scandal, has died in a tragic road accident along the busy Kisumu-Bondo Road.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, the 72-year-old preacher was driving in his SUV when the fatal crash happened.

A trailer is said to have lost its brakes and hit his vehicle, leading to his death.

The multi-million SUV was written off.

Photos from the scene show a mangled wreck of the luxury SUV, with the roof crushed and windows shattered.

Other vehicles were also involved in the multiple crash.

Pastor Deya rose to fame in the early 2000s over the “miracle babies” saga, a controversial claim that infertile women could miraculously conceive through prayer.

Investigations later revealed that the babies were allegedly stolen from hospitals and poor families, sparking one of the most shocking scandals in Kenya’s religious circles.

See photos of the accident scene.





The Kenyan DAILY POST