Radio Jambo’s JACOB ‘Ghost’ MULEE opens up on wanting to die at 46 and why he now wants to live till 80s







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Legendary Kenyan football tactician and radio presenter, Ghost Mulee, has revealed that he once prayed to die at 46 years.

Speaking candidly on Lessons @30 Podscast with Dr. Ofweneke, the Patanisho co-host revealed that he believed he had achieved all he ever dreamed of.

“At 46 I was ready to die. I told God now I think I'm happy.”

“I've achieved what I wanted to achieve in the world. So if I die today, it’s okay.”

Mulee emphasized that this wasn’t a dark wish, but a reflection of profound contentment.

Now approaching 60, Mulee has a fresh perspective.

“So I'm saying like, God, you didn’t want me to die at 46.”

“You have your time for me to die. You just thank God for every day you live.”

Inspired by the long life of late author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Mulee now hopes to live to 83 or 87.

Speaking on his football passion, Mulee revealed that at just 13, he had already won his first coaching trophy and despite his mother’s disapproval, he pursued football passionately.

His proudest moment came when he was appointed coach of Harambee Stars, determined to earn a lasting legacy by leading Kenya to the African Cup of Nations in 2004.

“I said, you know, Kenyans will forget me if I never qualify… That was the thing I wanted to do and then I achieved that.”