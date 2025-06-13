Twist as Mbagathi Hospital medics contradict police account in ALBERT OJWANG’s death as pressure mounts on DIG LAGAT







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Fresh revelations from Mbagathi Hospital have cast doubt on police claims surrounding the death of teacher and influencer, Albert Ojwang, whose demise in police custody has sparked nationwide outrage.

According to an official hospital report, Ojwang was brought in already dead at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, contradicting earlier statements from police that he was rushed for emergency treatment.

Nurses on duty confirmed that his body showed no signs of life upon arrival and was already in a state of decay, indicating he had died well before being transported.

The report describes extensive injuries: a severely swollen face, multiple bruises on his limbs, and profuse bleeding from the back of his head, mouth, and eyes.

A deep cut in the head further suggests a violent assault rather than self-inflicted harm.

“The body had no pulse or response. The injuries were consistent with prolonged trauma,” the report reads.

Police IG Douglas Kanja had claimed Ojwang was taken for treatment at 1:39 a.m., but hospital records show he arrived at 2:00 a.m., lifeless.

The conflicting accounts raise serious questions about what transpired at the station and the timeline of events.

Ojwang’s death has triggered widespread protests, with demonstrators demanding justice.

On Thursday, youth in Nairobi shut down parts of the CBD, calling for accountability and the resignation of top police officials linked to the case.

